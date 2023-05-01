It seems that in the recent visits they made to the port of Mazatlán the ‘caps’ of the President of the Republic, as was the case of Adam Augusto Lopez and Claudia Sheinbaum, the mayor of Guasave was not requested or did not want to go to any of them, because he did not show up at the port, even yesterday the state governor uploaded a photo with the head of government of Mexico City, and with them the mayors of Ahome, Culiacán and Mazatlán. The morenistas in Guasave have already publicly expressed that they are not happy with the government of Martín Ahumada Quintero, and not only because he left them out of his administration, but because they do not forgive him for filling the community with PRI members, PAN members, and PAS members. his cabinet. They say that this could be the reason why the municipal president also does not go to the events in which the aspiring candidates to succeed AMLO are shown.

In Sinaloa municipality they were finally able to contain the fire that was generated on a hill near the town of Nacaveba, where most of the work was done by the residents themselves, since official help was not as quick as they expected. In the end, only the people from the municipality’s Civil Protection supported them, other institutions told them no because the incident was not that big, and they could only quell it, according to what was stated by the Llano Grande trustee, Israel Bojórquez. In the end, more than 100 hectares of forest were destroyed by the fire, and the 48 people who were involved in actions to control the flames took two days to achieve their goal. And that the fire was not so serious.

many commitments were made around giving continuity to the day laborers theme who live in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions in the cuarterías of the syndicate of Juan Jose Rios, even suffering from diseases and a series of outrageous situations, but the reality is that more than a month and a half after all this arose, inspections were no longer carried out in other communities where there are also cuarterías that operate in this way. In addition to the producers who hire the labor of the migrant laborers, nothing is known either, nor are there those who make indications in this regard, and many fines were applied or some type of repercussion had those who brought them from Chihuahua and had them living in those conditions.

Worried that a misfortune happens, they said neighbors of the Gabriel Leyva Solano police stationdue to a defect in Manuel Felix Ibarra street, between Regino Sánchez Angulo and Revolución Mexicana, where they reported a sewer without a cover, which has already generated several mishaps, but they also fear that a child could fall into it, for which they resorted to put a truck tire on it to warn pedestrians and drivers passing through the area that they should be careful.

