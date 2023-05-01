Rodolfo Pizarro’s career is at a point of decline. The Mexican, who at some point looked like one of the great promises of the country, has not made the best decisions in his career, the same ones that have led him to be up to date with Inter Miami of the MLS, a club that does not aspire to win nothing again and where the footballer has only one assist in the two months of the season that have been played to this day.
Today Rodolfo is in the Inter Miami team since Monterrey made the decision not to make the purchase option valid for the player. In addition, the Mexican was offered to other teams such as América and Cruz Azul, however, none saw him as a guy that he could add to the field. In the same way, the former national team sought a new life within Chivas, but the footballer is banned from Amaury Vergara’s blacklist.
If any fan has considered at least a little the option of Pizarro returning to Chivas, it is time to erase that dream, since the footballer will never return to the club after an altercation he had with the Guadalajara boss, Amaury Vergara, and his deceased father, George. When Rodolfo was still part of the Guadalajara club, there was a money issue that led both parties to argue, to the point that the soccer player insulted the two Vergaras, something that lives in Amaury’s head and for which he will not allow the soccer player return to Verde Valle.
