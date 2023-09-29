Mayor and sex in the Municipality, that’s what’s in the video of Tidei and his lover

Mayor Pietro Tidei and his sexual adventures in the town hall meeting room a Santa Marinella they continue to hold sway. Yesterday it was the mayor who spoke with phrases like: “They were just effusions, I didn’t even know that woman“. But La Verità has reconstructed the dynamics and dialogues of those hot videos and things seem to have gone differently. Belpietro’s newspaper refers to the film in which the mayor is the protagonist together with a woman which is also the wife of a technician to which the administration has proposed a consultancy costing 53 thousand euros. She herself, after her husband’s interview, had admitted her sex with Tidei. And you had said that the mayor should resign. Tidei had spoken of a “political revenge” and of “mafia methods“. Those who have seen the video describe it as of lasting about an hour.

Most of the dialogues and intercourse take place in the dark. But for about ten minutes they are perfectly visible. The “Romeo” room – continues La Verità – has yellow walls and an L-shaped red sofa. After the report the mayor boasts: “Today we did it twice”. His partner replies: “But what do you have today? And he said: “I’m having a heart attack tonight. If my heart stops I need a cardiac massage.” In the video the two show great confidence.

Then the cell phone rings. The mayor is contacted by a councilor. But Tidei lets it ring: “If I have to answer to all the councilors and councillors…”. Then the mayor asks her lover where he “goes de anna”. She seems worried about moving to Santa Severa“the most anonymous place“, because he fears that he is being controlled. And Tidei: “If you come to Santa Severa we’ll go too now, who controls me?». The lady asks for clarification: “And where we went once, where you took me once, what were you going with your friends?“. The mayor: “Eh”.

