It has long been suspected that Russia uses bots to spread propaganda on the Internet. Researchers from Giessen and Munich have now determined the extent of this campaign.

Master of Propaganda: Vladimir Putin uses traditional and modern methods to spread his worldview. Image: AFP

AAutomatic programs, called bots, play an essential role in spreading pro-Russian propaganda. This is the conclusion reached by a study by the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich and the University of Giessen. The scientists have 349,555 Twitter messages with pro-Russia content examined, which were dropped between February and July 2022. These messages received around 251,000 retweets, reaching around 14.4 million users.

Using self-learning software, the researchers identified around 20 percent of those spreading such messages as bots. These programs interacted in highly connected retweet networks and aimed to achieve the broadest possible visibility of the texts. In this way, content is disseminated that would otherwise not go viral, the study says.

Particularly active against resolution states

According to Giessen economist Nicolas Pröllochs, the volume of pro-Russian news reached a peak on the day the UN General Assembly condemned the invasion of Ukraine with resolution ES-11/2.

The bots were particularly active in countries that abstained from UN Resolution ES-11/1 on March 2nd – such as India, South Africa and Pakistan. Apparently, according to the researchers, public opinion in these countries was intended to be manipulated.