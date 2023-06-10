nigris poncho and Sergio Mayer did not want to support Marie Claire’s wedding with Jose Manuel FigueroaWell, as you already know, they are in The House of the Famous Mexicowhere they have told about everything, but this time they talked about the Mexican singer.

And it is that Marie Claire She confessed that she is somewhat stressed, because she will be in charge of the wedding preparations, which worries her, but Poncho de Nigris told her that they should get married first and then have the party, Sergio Mayer told the blonde the same.

“Get married and then you already organize the wedding,” he told her nigris poncho laughing at Marie Claire with whom at first she did not get along at all, but as the days have passed they have treated each other more, like Sergio Mayer who did not know the beautiful beauty queen.

Marie Claire got advice from Mayer and from Nigris/Instagram

For his part, Sergio Mayer made the Mexican influencer second, assuring that they first marry civilly, and then set a date for the wedding, although Marie Claire began to mock, since she was amused by the advice that her friends were giving her. two companions with whom he is already having chemistry.

It is worth mentioning that at the beginning of the competition Marie Claire and Poncho de Nigris did not get along at all, because there was even a small fight, but she was left behind, because the second told her that he was not angry as she thought, giving herself one more opportunity to meet.

