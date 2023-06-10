The Ferrari Tour is preparing to make a stop in Sardinia. Now in its third appointment of the year, the tour organized by the Maranello car manufacturer will allow enthusiasts who register to take a voyage to discover the hidden and wild beauties of the island, among breathtaking inlets and hidden places in a unique setting in the world.

Protagonist Ferraris

The Sardinian stage of the Ferrari Tour arrives just a few weekends away from the previous appointment of the trip organized by the Prancing Horse, which took place last weekend in the enchanting scenery of the French Riviera. A very special edition of the Ferrari Tour since it was dedicated to women only: we are talking about the Women’s Editionwhich has allowed Ferrari women who wanted to discover the true atmosphere and lifestyle of the Côte d’Azur first-hand, rigorously behind the wheel of a racing car from Maranello.

The charm of the Côte d’Azur

“A fascinating journey through the pastel colors of small villages bathed by the blue of the French sea and the subtle fresh and fruity scent of nearby Provence – says Ferrari through a note – Real multi-sensory places, to discover at the wheel of your own cars, like wearing the best red Ferrari suit. Three days of emotions between the bucolic areas of the hinterland, the beaches and the colors of the sea, immersed in a unique atmosphere”.

The program of the third stage

Attention, as mentioned, now shifts towards Sardinia. On the first day of travel, the members who will participate will be able to make a scenic road tour, with a coffee break and lap of honor in the village of Posada, Nuoro, before moving to Petra Segreta, San Pantaleo. Among the activities scheduled for the second day, however, there is a meeting with local artisans in Stazzo Gallicantu, Luogosanto, and subsequently a panoramic road tour with boarding on the ferry from Palau to on the island of Maddalena. On the final day, space for a further panoramic road tour seasoned with visit to the vineyards of the Siddura Agricultural Society, Luogosanto, and finally lunch at the Asinara Estate.