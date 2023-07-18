the mexican singer Enrique Guzman reacts to what is related to the fact that Apolo ‘N’ is not the biological son of his son Luis Enrique Guzmán, because in recent days the latter made it public and now his father sends a message to Mayela Lagoonmother of the child.

The alleged deception of Mayela Laguna towards Luis Enrique Guzman causes that Enrique Guzman I sent Mayela Lguna, the child’s mother, to say something forceful.

In statements to the press in CDMXseveral news portals report that Enrique Guzmán said this:

Mayela Laguna and Luis Enrique Guzman. Instagram photo

“Apollo is already widely published and what was published is the same as I know. I do know one thing: she is Mayela Laguna, she is in hiding and so is Apolo ”; In addition, in a YouTube video you can listen to Enrique Guzman talk about how your child is really doing Luis Enrique Guzman.

“That is half killing Luis Enrique. He suddenly drinks his drinks, gets out on the motorcycle and leaves… He can give a madr * zo ”. The health of Luis Enrique is worrisome because the love we have for the child is not lost. Imagine, my daughter Ale who had prepared her entire will for her, ”says Enrique Guzman.

Enrique Guzmán sends this to Mayela Laguna for the alleged deception in which he, his son Luis Enrique, Alejandra Guzmán and the entire family were involved: “Fuck his mother, really, fuck his mother for my sake.”

Alejandra Guzmán and little Apolo ‘N’. Instagram photo

At the end of june, Luis Enrique Guzman made public that a paternity test was carried out with the little one that did not show any type of compatibility, for this reason he took legal action to legally ignore that he is the father of Apollo ‘N’.

Luis Enrique Guzmán also mentioned through his lawyer Francisco Javier Piz that the affection towards the child will not disappear and he does not intend to deny him the “right to know their true origin”. Alejandra Guzmán, for her part, has not yet made any public comment on the matter.

Luis Enrique Guzman Pinal and Mayela Laguna They would be separated from May 2022, this after leaking some audios in which she is heard speaking negatively about her in-laws and also accusing Luis Enrique Guzmán of mistreatment.

Enrique Guzman. Instagram photo

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp