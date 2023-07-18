The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this Monday that the European Union will invest more than 45,000 million euros in Latin America and the Caribbean through the European Global Gateway program.

“More than 135 projects are already on the starting line, from clean hydrogen to critical raw materials, from the expansion of high-performance data cable networks to the production of the most advanced RNA vaccines,” he said at the opening of a Round Table with political and business leaders prior to the EU-CELAC summit to be held this Monday and Tuesday in Brussels.

The president of the Community Executive stressed that Europe and the Latin American and Caribbean region will have to “agree together which sectors and value chains to prioritize”, as well as the best way to boost these investments with technical support, standards and capabilities.

Von der Leyen insisted that the Global Gateway program “not only has the size to make a difference”, but that it represents a “new approach” when it comes to investing in large infrastructure projects since European investments will focus on ” create local value chains” so that the “added value stays in Latin America and the Caribbean”.

The Commission President cited clean hydrogen and the industry of critical raw materials as examples of areas with investment potential in which the EU and the Latin American and Caribbean region have “a common interest and shared ideas“.

Gustavo Petro arrived in Brussels on Saturday to attend the EU-Celac summit. Photo: Leo Queen. Presidency

“Unlike other foreign investors, we are not only interested in investing in the extraction of raw materials, we want to partner with you, build processing capacities, to make batteries and end products like electric vehicles,” Von de Leyen said, stressing that the EU can accompany its investment with “first-class technology and high-quality training for local workers”.

He also highlighted the potential of the region in terms of renewable energy, with a wind and solar sector that is growing “exponentially also thanks to European investment” and considered that “the natural next step is to transform this clean energy into clean hydrogen”, which could be easily exported and feed industries such as steel, cement or clean transportation “all made in Latin America and the Caribbean”.

“There is a lot of potential to explore, we can do much more,” insisted Von der Leyen, after highlighting the business and investment cooperation that already exists between Europe and the American region.

The president of the Community Executive considered that “Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe need each other more than ever” in a world “more competitive and more conflictive than ever”, which is still recovering from the covid-19 pandemic, suffers the “harsh impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine” and witnesses “China’s growing steadfastness”.

“Europe aspires to be the partner of choice for Latin America and the Caribbean as we chose to be a partner for the region. We believe that the European offer to the region is different and important,” insisted Von der Leyen, for whom the EU-Summit CELAC represents a “new beginning for an old friendship” between both regions.

By the way, Sergio Díaz-Granados, the executive president of CAF -development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean-, one of the organizations that is actively promoting relations between the EU and the region, spoke about this announcement:

“Latin America and the Caribbean have a lot to contribute to the present and future of Europe. In the same way, Europe has the capacity to contribute to our region as a whole, thinking of the benefit of the citizens and the planet”, she said.

