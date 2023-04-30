May Day | The bad weather has curbed the celebrations, in Helsinki, however, 70,000 people gathered to watch Manta’s laking

According to the police, around 60,000-70,000 people arrived in the center of Helsinki to celebrate May Day in the early evening. Lakitkus have been held on Sunday all over Finland.

Cool the weather has restrained May Day celebrations on Sunday evening, various police departments tell STT.

The police stations of Southwest Finland, Inner Finland and Helsinki said after eight in the evening that the May Day celebrations have remained moderate since the beginning of the evening. People are on the move in city centers, but according to the police, major disturbances have been avoided so far.

Chief Commissioner Jari Friman However, the Helsinki police say that they were surprised by how many people went out in the capital to watch the beating of Havis Amanda, better known as Manta. The police estimated that around 60,000–70,000 people came to the center of Helsinki to see the statue.

“People have celebrated moderately,” says Friman.

From the traditional This year, Aalto University’s student union was responsible for painting Manta’s statue. In total, a group of 16 students got up with a crane to put the cap on Manta’s head exactly in the evening.

Shortly after the statue was painted, Havis Amanda’s fountain was filled with foam as it has been drained of water due to renovations. The statue will be moved for restoration after May Day celebrations.

The revelers have since moved to familiar places in Helsinki, such as Kaivopuisto.

Students in different parts of Finland, on May Day eve, well-known statues have been covered.

At the beginning of the evening, among others, a composer was recognized by Jean Sibelius statue in Hämeenlinna, of the father of the Finnish national school Uno Cygnaeus statue in Jyväskylä and Paavo Nurmen statue in Turku.

General Manager, Commissioner Samuli Lempiäinen The Southwestern Finland police say that in Turku there have been a lot of people on the move in the center.

“It may be that the largest number of people are not in the parks because of the inclement weather. On the other hand, not at all, even though it’s cool,” says Lempiäinen.

Laws has also been at least in Mikkeli and Vaasa. The Kultakutri statue on Konsulisaari in Tampere legalized only on May Day night between Sunday and Monday.

Director General of the Internal Finland Police, Inspectorate Mikko Martikainen estimate before half past nine that May Day can be comparable to a usual weekend evening in terms of tasks.

“It’s hard to predict,” he says.