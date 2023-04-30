With summer just around the corner, many families are beginning to plan their beach vacation. Mexico is a very popular tourist destination, especially for those traveling with children.

if you’re looking for ideal and safe beaches for travel with your children in Jalisco and Nayarit, do not miss the following recommendations.

These beaches offer a calm environment, firm sand and safe waves so that your children can enjoy the water safely.

In Jalisco, Barra de Navidad is an excellent option for those looking for a quiet beach. In addition to enjoying its rich gastronomy, you will be able to take boat trips with local operators and learn about the history of this place that was once the starting point for Spanish expeditions to the Philippines.

Bucerias beach, part of the bay of Jaltemba, in the Riviera Nayarita, has calm waves and firm sand. It is a perfect place to swim next to your children without worries.

The beaches are shallow (Las Islitas de San Blas)

If you want a little more excitement, Distilleries in Punta Mita it’s a great alternative. The waves can reach three meters, but they usually break a safe distance from the shore, so children can wait for the arrival of the water without problems.

Matachén Bay It offers a beautiful landscape and waves that are easy to handle, which makes it ideal for the little ones.

And in Rincón de Guayabitos, also part of Jaltemba Bay, you can enjoy the cool sand and the famous snacks of the region.

Finally, The little islands in San Blas, in Nayarit, it is a perfect place for children to learn to swim, since there are no strong waves, only a small tide that moves the water.

Do not miss the opportunity to enjoy these beautiful beaches in the company of your whole family. Enjoy the sun, the sea and the holidays!