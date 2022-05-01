The 39-year-old elevator operator Fabio Palotti did not die as it was initially thought; what emerged from the first results of the autopsy

All investigations into the death of. Are still ongoing Fabio Palottithe 39-year-old died in the elevator of the Farnesina.

He did not lose his life as it was initially thought, that is by falling into the elevator shaft. According to what emerged from the first investigations and the first results of the examinations conducted by the coroner, it would seem that the man tried to save himself, crouching in a cavity. Unfortunately it is crushed dead. The autopsy revealed no injuries that could be compatible with falling into the elevator shaft.

The coroner believes that Fabio Palotti’s death took place there previous evening to the discovery of his lifeless body. He was supposed to finish his shift at 10pm and was found the next day by a colleague. It was around 8 in the morning, when the alarm was raised to the rescue and the police.

The family immediately went to the scene to witness the harrowing recovery of the corpse. Fabio was the father of a small girl.

Still obscure points on the death of Fabio Palotti

However, there are still many questions that are looking for an answer. Law enforcement is trying to figure out why the elevator operator was alone to do the surgery and because the elevator started again, crushing it, despite being in maintenance mode.

One was arranged expertise on the elevator of the building and the acquisition of all video from cameras surveillance of the area.

L’last message sent by Fabio, it was directed to his friends. He had cheered on his Roma, just before he took the field.

The man’s lawyer explained that the phone of the 39-year-old has not yet been found. Everyone who knew him remembered him as a good person, who loved to play sports and loved life, he had two children and a partner.

The lawyer is trying to clarify, as law enforcement is doing, what it is really happened that day to Fabio Palotti.