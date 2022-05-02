All crazy for ‘Willchair’ at the Concertone on May 1st which this year returned to Piazza San Giovanni with a line up made up of great artists from different generations. From co-conductor Bugo to Enrico Ruggeri, from Coma_Cose to Valerio Lundini, many of the protagonists wanted to sit on the design chair created by designer Derek Castiglioni starting from the recycling of a wheelchair. Project that is part of an awareness campaign on the fight against multiple sclerosis, carried out by Novartis in collaboration with AISM – Italian Association of Multiple Sclerosis Onlus.