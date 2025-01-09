Vinícius Jr. and Pablo Maffeo once again took center stage in the Real Madrid – Mallorca semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup. As has been customary for some seasons now, the forward and the winger They engaged in a thousand battles on the pitch… and after the final whistle.

The scuffles began very soon: in the 12th minute, when the ball had just started rolling, the vermilion he bumped his shoulder into his back of the Madrid ‘7’, who returned the ‘message’ with a slap to the chest which made the defender go to the ground.

After Jude Bellingham bent down to reproach the side for his attitude, the referee’s first warning came. Because, knowing the history between the two, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea He called them up to warn them.

After 10 minutes, the cameras caught them again, engaging in a heated exchange of words that didn’t go any further. And shortly after, again: fighting for a ball at the height of the corner flag, Vinícius ended up riding a horse on Maffeo’s backwhich ended in a foul called in favor of Mallorca.

And with Jude Bellingham’s goal, which made it 1-0 for Real Madrid, things finally exploded. “You’re going home! You’re going home! You’re going home!” the Brazilian recalled, with an angry gesture, to the side. “You are terrible and you are going home”Vinícius later insisted again to Maffeo, upon meeting him again. Those words cost the ‘7’ a reminder from Ancelotti: “Active! Active! Keep it up, active. Touch and move. Touch and move.”

With the substitution of the Brazilian, in the 88th minute, with the match decided, the duel between the two did not end. The last two goals from the whites got the Spanish-Argentine out of his mind, who At the final whistle he faced Raúl Asenciofrom which they had to separate him, and he returned to get into a fight with a Vinícius who they had to hold to avoid greater evils while Carletto took the Mallorca player to the locker room.

“Unnecessary. The game was already over for both parties.. I don’t blame either those from Mallorca or those from Real Madrid. Such a fight was not necessary. They were a little hot because of what happened in the game, but I have tried to calm the waters a little with Maffeo. It wasn’t necessary,” the Italian said after the game.

Tchouaméni also spoke out on the matter, criticizing the attitude of the defender: “Every game we have a problem with him, so people get a little angry, but in the end the most important thing is to win and reach the final. We don’t want to talk about this boy, it’s what he wants.”