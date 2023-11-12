SWhen Germany talks about scooters, it thinks Vespa. And buys Vespa. When the introduction of the B 196 in 2020 gave drivers the opportunity to easily add the A1 class to their driving license, two-wheelers with displacements of up to 125 cubic centimeters experienced a boost. The demand for light motorcycles and scooters increased significantly and has remained stable since then. As far as scooters are concerned, the Italian Piaggio group in particular benefited. He captures around a third of the market with his Vespas and another ten percent with other models. This year too, the Vespa GTS 125 and Primavera 125 are far ahead of the rest. The question is obvious: What are the others doing wrong?

Yamaha is doing a lot of things right with the new Xmax 125, which is offered in the basic version for 5650 euros and costs 6250 euros as the Xmax 125 Techmax. The Techmax, which we used in everyday life for a while, is the maximum Xmax available in the eight-liter class. Higher level. If you use Vespa as a benchmark for a price classification, the following picture emerges: The basic max remains 350 euros below the comparable GTS 125, the top max 250 euros below the GTS 125 Supertech.