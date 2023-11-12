Lea – Our children 2: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Sunday 12 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1, the first episode of Lea 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the successful TV series starring Anna Valle who returns in the role of the tireless pediatric nurse. What we will see will be, as mentioned, the second chapter that follows “Lea – A new day”. But what is the plot? And the cast? Let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Once again we will find as protagonists the beloved couple of artists formed by the nurse Anna Valle and Giorgio Pasotti, who will be a pediatric surgeon. The events of the new season will take place three years after the end of the first. Lea has a relationship with the intriguing musician she met during the first episodes, and acts as a mother to Martina, his daughter, now in her pre-adolescent phase. Starting from what seemed like an inconsequential car accident, Lea will discover that Martina has been contacted by a woman who she recognizes as her biological mother. In the meantime, in the hospital Lea still works side by side with Marco, head of the pediatric department as well as her ex-husband, now separated father of Gioia, whom she got from her colleague Anna.

During the second season, Lea will find herself faced with a dilemma: will she give Arturo another chance, or realize her real feelings for Marco. And will she be able to make a choice that doesn’t break her deep bond with Martina? Meanwhile in the ward, the historic group of Lea Rosa’s fellow nurses, Favilla, Olga and Michela (ready to get married to the pediatrician Pietro) is joined by a new male entry, Bruno, who however seems to hide an important truth. In addition to the hospital entanglements, there will be no shortage of investigations, diagnoses, treatments, and the continuous swing of emotions and feelings.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of Lea – Our children 2, but what is the complete cast of the second season? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: