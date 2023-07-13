Today, the limit for obtaining financing through the program is R$8,000; expansion is a demand from Lula

The increase in the income limit for bracket 3 of Minha Casa, Minha Vida, from the current R$8,000 to R$12,000, should not occur this year. The expansion to serve the middle class was a request of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). According to the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Rita Serrano, the measure depends on the approval of the Board of Trustees of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço), since the resources used to finance the band come from the fund. “I believe that for this year this possibility may not occur, but next year we will carry out this study according to the possibilities of the Fundo de Garantia“, said Serrano this Thursday (July 13, 2023) after the enactment of the law that recreates the program.