First words in blue and white for the three newcomers. The sports director Tare: “All players suited to our coach’s philosophy of play”

From our correspondent Nicola Berardino

Lazio has chosen to rejuvenate. Focusing on elements of the Italian nursery such as Casale and Cancellieri, purchased from Verona, but also looking at the foreign market. Goalkeeper Maximiano, 23, and defender Gila, 22, come from Spain and showed off with Granada and Real Madrid shirts respectively, midfielder Marcos Antonio, 22, played in Ukraine, Shakhtar Donetsk .

Maximiano – Luis Maximiano, Portuguese, cost Lazio 10.7 million euros. With the departure of Strakosha and Reina he is a candidate between the posts for the starting position that will most likely be played with Provedel (his arrival from La Spezia is still to be defined). “Luis was one of our two goals – this is how ds Igli Tare presented him at the press conference in Formello -. He is a goalkeeper who very much reflects the philosophy of our team, good with his feet and also with his hands. It will be one of the surprises. of the championship. He was a valuable goalkeeper in La Liga, one of the top 4 in the league “. Maximiano is the first Portuguese goalkeeper in the history of Lazio. In the derby with Roma there will also be a confrontation with his compatriot, Rui Patricio. “I don’t want to think about the derby, I think day by day. For me it is an honor to be here. I am very enthusiastic, I hope it is a fantastic experience. I want to follow in the footsteps of the other Portuguese who have worn the Lazio shirt. In Italy c “There is a lot to learn, especially from a technical point of view. Sarri asks me to play a lot with my feet: it is one of the main differences compared to Granada.” He just became Matias’s dad. “I would like my son to become a goalkeeper, but he will decide …”. See also Mourinho: "There is life beyond the Premier, Abraham and Smalling prove it"

Gila – Mario Gila, born in central Barcelona, ​​found space in the first team with Real Madrid in the last season: Ancelotti used him twice. 6 million euro operation to bring it to Rome definitively. He could play as a starter in the first league match, against Bologna, as Casale is disqualified. “The arrival of Gila is the result of our scouting work that we have done in the last two years – explained Tare -. The purchase of him was shared with our coach. It was a nice surprise in this first phase of retirement” . Gila had no doubts in pointing out the model of him in the role. “Nesta, who is in the history of Lazio, but also a reference for those who play from central. I consider myself a very physical player, fast and powerful. I have to learn a lot about the tactics that count a lot in Italy. The defensive phase is something on which Sarri he works a lot. I know he can give me a lot to grow. An honor to have played for Real Madrid, but Lazio is also a great club and I’m here to show my ambition. ” See also Lazio, Immobile-Milinkovic twins of the bonus. But defense is a flop

Marcos Antonio – And here is Marcos Antonio, Brazilian, play: he arrived to take the place held in the last five seasons by fellow countryman Leiva. He has three years behind him with Shakhtar from where he moved to Lazio for 7.5 million (another two bonuses). “He plays the role in a different way than what we were used to with Leiva – Tare specified -, but reflects the philosophy of our coach, which is why we wanted him. The requisites received by the coach he had in Ukraine, De Zerbi. For Lazio he will be a point of reference for the next few years. ” Marcos Antonio also mentioned what he lived in Ukraine. “I had a hard time. But I prefer not to talk about the war, since it is still going on. Being here gives an immense joy, I want to get back to playing as soon as possible. I feel good physically. De Zerbi? He helped me a lot. I am available to Sarri, I will do whatever he asks of me. I am inspired by Lucas Leiva for how he helped the team, I will work precisely for this reason. I spoke to Leiva, he was happy I took his number. Among the Brazilians who have been to Lazio I Prophet Hernanes is also very much like. Italian football is an opportunity to grow. Lazio deserve to be in the Champions League, it’s our goal. “ See also 5 reasons why Argentines look forward to the 2022 World Cup

4 August – 18:32

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Maximiano #Gila #Marcos #Antonio #Lazio #great #club #Sarri #Champions #League