Maxima: the cast of the series broadcast on Rai 1. Actors and characters

Maxima is the event series in the style of The Crown broadcast on Rai 1 in two prime time evenings, on 2 and 3 September 2024, at 9.20 pm. It is a major Dutch production that tells the true story of the Queen of Holland, Máxima Zorreguieta Cerruti, played by the very talented 28-year-old Argentine actress and model Delfina Chaves, in her first series as protagonist after the telenovela Argentina, tierra de amor y venganza. The series is based on the best-selling book by Marcia Luyten. But who is the cast of Maxima? Let’s see the actors and their characters.

The charming Delfina Chaves was chosen for the role of the beloved Queen of the Netherlands. The role of King Willem-Alexander is played by the Dutchman Martijn Lakemeier, launched in cinema by Martin Koolhoven in the war movie Winter in Wartime. The set was a match made in heaven for the two, who fell in love during filming. The cast is completed by Elsie de Brauw (Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen who stepped down from the throne in 2013 to make way for her son), Sebastian Koch (Prince Consort Claus van Amsberg), Daniel Freire (Jorge Zorreguieta) and Valeria Alonso (María del Carmen Cerruti).

Delfina Chaves, the protagonist of the Rai 1 TV series Máxima, said: “I like that you can see who the queen was before she became one, the person behind it, the young woman who had to learn the protocols, the language… The role of Máxima is interesting because she is a person who grew up with values ​​that she will have to question. The series deals with very universal themes such as, for example, having to face one’s own family. For me, playing her is a dream come true”.

The actor who plays the king, Martijn Lakemeier, explained: “It’s a responsibility to play someone so well-known in the Netherlands, a member of the royal family. The love between William and Máxima is very well-known, but I think what’s behind it is not so well-known: what was Máxima’s childhood like, her youth, her relationship with her father… The story starts as a classic love story, but then it goes beyond that and you can learn a lot from it.”

This is a Dutch super production that was critically acclaimed at the latest edition of the Cannes International Series Festival, Canneseries. Filming took place in Argentina, Belgium, Spain, the United States and the Netherlands and a second season is already planned. Maxima became a ratings champion in the Netherlands and has already been distributed in 25 countries.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Maxima live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 on September 2 and 3, 2024 at 9:20 pm for the first time. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.