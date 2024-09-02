US soldier beaten in Izmir from aircraft carrier sent to protect Israel

Members of the nationalist Turkish Youth Union (TGB) organization beat and put a bag over the head of an American soldier, allegedly on duty on the aircraft carrier USS Wasp, which was sent to the region to protect Israel but temporarily stopped in the port of Izmir, reports Duvar Newspaper.

“We will not give peace to the US soldiers who are defending Israel and trying to deal with Turkish troops and thousands of Palestinians here. Every time you set foot on these lands, we will “welcome” you the way you deserve! Bloody American soldiers have no place in Turkey! Get out of our country!” – said the head of the organization Kayahan Çetre.

Turkish police intervened and detained 13 people, including Cetre.

