Maxima streaming and live tv: where to watch the first episode of the series

Tonight, September 2, 2024, the first episode of Maxima will be broadcast on Rai 1, the two-part series airing from 9:20 p.m. The series consists of six episodes in total, three broadcast per evening, for a total of two episodes, airing on September 2 and 3. The series is based on the work of Marcia Luyten, and tells the story of the future queen of Holland. A major Dutch production already sold to many countries. Here’s where to watch Maxima live on TV and streaming.

On TV

Appointment on Rai 1 this evening, September 2, 2024, at 9.20 pm with the first episode.

Maxima live streaming

If you are not at home you can also follow the series in live streaming or catch up on episodes on demand thanks to the Rai Play platform.

How many episodes?

How many episodes are planned for the Maxima series broadcast on Rai 1? The Dutch fiction is composed of six episodes (50 minutes each). Rai 1 will broadcast three per evening, for a total of two consecutive prime time evenings, on September 2 and 3, from 9:20 pm. Here is the complete schedule.

First Episode: September 2, 2024 TODAY

Second episode: September 3, 2024

Location

Where is Maxima set and where was it filmed? Máxima was filmed in Argentina, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States. The series is produced by Rachel van Bommel and a team of screenwriters who have worked to transform Luyten’s novel into a compelling TV series.