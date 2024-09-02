Battiti Live Compilation 2024: the previews (singers, artists, guests) today, September 2nd

Battiti Live 2024 is the concert of the summer broadcast from the most beautiful locations in Puglia, broadcast on Canale 5 for five evenings of great music. Hosted by the couple Ilary Blasi and Alvin. The most popular artists and singers with this summer’s hits have returned to the most beautiful stages in Puglia. But who are the guests and singers of tonight’s Compilation episode? Here is all the information.

Previews and singers

Tonight we will see a “best of” of this edition. In total, five episodes were aired. The first three were recorded in June in Molfetta. The artists who performed during the first three stages are Achille Lauro, Alessandra Amoroso, Alex Britti, Alex Wyse, Alfa, Annalisa, Articolo 31, Baby K, Benji & Fede, Benjamin Ingrosso, BigMama, Boomdabash, Blue, Capo Plaza, Clara, Cioffi, Coma_Cose, Cristiano Malgioglio, Darin, Dotan, Emis Killa, Emma, ​​Fedez, Francesco Gabbani, Francesco Renga, Fred De Palma, Gaia, Gabry Ponte, Gigi D’Alessio, Guè, Holden, Il Volo, Irama, Matteo Paolillo, Michele Bravi, Mida, Mietta, Mr. Rain, Nek, Olly, Orietta Berti, Paola & Chiara, Petit, Ricchi e Poveri, Rocco Hunt, Rhove, Rose Villain, Santi Francesi, Sarah, Tananai, The Kolors and Tony Effe. The artists starring in the “on the road” performances are Angelina Mango and Geolier.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Battiti Live Compilation 2024? Appointment on Canale 5 tonight, Monday 2 September 2024, in prime time at 9.30 pm. Also in streaming and on demand on the free platform Mediaset Infinity. Battiti Live fans will also be able to follow the event on RadioNorba TV, visible on Sky Channel 730, and on TeleNorba, also visible on Sky Channel 510.