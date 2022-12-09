PS5 it was there best-selling console in the USA to November 2022contributing to a +45% year-on-year increase in the gaming hardware sector and leaving behind Nintendo Switchwho had to settle for second place in the standings.

The platform sony it has dominated the American market for several months now, if we consider that it was first in August 2022, in September 2022 and in October 2022. Xbox sales figures are not disclosed by Microsoft, but it is clear that it was third in November.

The fact that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the best-selling game in November 2022 in the USA marks an inevitable parallel between the Activision shooter and Playstation 5. In fact, it is very likely that the largest portion of the game’s sales went to PS5 and PS4.

The latest developments in the Activision Blizzard affair therefore come to mind in an overbearing way, with Microsoft which will be brought to court by the FTC, evidently opposed to the acquisition for reasons which at this point it will have to demonstrate before a judge.