It’s not a secret that Jos Verstappen was a strict father. As a former Formula 1 driver, where he competed between 1994 and 2003 in three different stages, the Dutchman knew how difficult it is to reach the Great Circus, which is why, during the formative years of his son Max, Jos focused on training the future four-time world championalthough in a recent interview, he denied one of the best-known stories from that stage.

In 2012, Super Max lost a karting championship by crashing in the final race. “We sat in the van on the way home. I wanted to talk to my father about what happened.my opinion on the incident, but my dad didn’t want to talk to me. I kept trying and at one point He stopped at a gas station and said, ‘Get out, I don’t want to talk to you anymore.’“, explained the current Red Bull driver years ago, who also clarified: “Anyway, he came back, so it’s okay”.

In a recent interview, Jos Verstappen wanted to give his version of the events. “I think it’s time to clarify this story,” he said to F1 Insider. “The truth is that I didn’t leave him there. I just didn’t talk to him for a week. Was I too harsh? According to Max, no. “He arrived better prepared for Formula 1 thanks to my behavior,” said the former driver.

According to the father himself, this way of educating the future world champion helped in his arrival in Formula 1: “When he had to deal with Helmut Marko, who is obviously also a very tough nut, it no longer bothered him,” said Jos.





In that part of the story, Max does agree with his father: “It has always been very important to me [Marko]almost like a second father, and of course we have experienced many things together over the years. Many good ones, but some bad ones too. But that makes you start to be very loyal to someone. He made it possible for me to get to Formula 1 in the first placeand not everyone agreed with that, not even on the team,” the Dutchman commented for Viaplay.