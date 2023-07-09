the dutch max verstappen (Red Bull) achieved its eighth victory of the season, this Sunday at the British Grand Prix at Silverstonewhere he led a podium in which the locals were also Lando Norris (McLaren), second, and Lewis

Hamilton (Mercedes), third.

Verstappen, 25 years old and clearly aiming for a third title in a row, signed his forty-third victory in F1, the eighth of the season, by winning – with the fastest lap in the race included – the British Grand Prix ahead of two Englishmen, Lando Norris (McLaren), who finished second; and the seven-time world champion Lewis

Hamilton (Mercedes), who accompanied them on the podium.

(Shakira and the video that gives her away: in the paddock and near Lewis Hamilton)

(Shakira and Lewis Hamilton: magazine ensures that they were seen kissing)

Non-rival

the australian rookie Oscar Piastri He completed a sensational day for McLaren by finishing fourth and thus signing his best result in his still short F1 career.

The other Mercedes, the English one George Russell, finished fifth; ahead of ‘Checo’, who once again starred in the day’s comeback -after having started fifteenth- and the Asturian double world champion, who remains third, now with 137 points, in a World Cup headed by Verstappen with 255 units, 99 more than his Mexican partner.

the thai Alex Albon (Williams) was eighth; and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc he finished ninth, one place ahead of his teammate Sainz; who, by adding a point, maintained fifth place in the contest, with 83: one more than Russell.

The next Grand Prix, that of Hungary, will be held in thethe Hungarian ring, the circuit on the outskirts of Budapest, on July 23. (Shakira ‘for traffic’: the looks with which she will go to see Lewis Hamilton)