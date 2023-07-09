Brazil Agencyi

07/09/2023 – 1:09 pm

The governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyra, decreed, this Sunday (9), an emergency situation in 12 cities in the Zona da Mata, heavily affected by the rains. According to the Civil Defense of the state, so far, heavy rains have affected 2,862 people from 756 families. Of this total, 447 people from 656 families are displaced and 101 families are homeless.

The emergency situation is established in the municipalities of São Benedito do Sul, Belém de Maria, Água Preta, Catende, Quipapá, Xexéu, Barreiros, Joaquim Nabuco, Cortês, Jaqueira, Rio Formoso and Maraial. Thirteen points of landslides were recorded in these cities – four in Catende, seven in Joaquim Nabuco, one in Cortês, and one in Rio Formoso.

In a note, the government informed that, in enacting the situation, it took into account the preservation of the well-being of the population and the socioeconomic activities of the affected regions and the fact that the inhabitants of the affected municipalities still do not have satisfactory conditions to overcome the damages and damage caused.

The government also announced the availability of R$ 1.34 million for the immediate cost of possible benefits in the municipalities in emergency and calamity situations, including those caused by the heavy rains registered in the metropolitan region of Recife and in the Mata and Agreste zones in recent years. days.

According to the note, to request the appeal, the municipalities must forward to the state government the decree of emergency or calamity and the ordinance recognizing it by the federal government, through the email [email protected].

Yesterday (8), the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued a rain alert for the Agreste region, the Mata Sul and Mata Norte areas and the metropolitan region, which is valid until this Sunday.

Alagoas

The rains also hit the state of Alagoas. This Saturday, Governor Paulo Dantas declared an emergency situation in 29 municipalities. The decree will be valid for 180 days.

The municipalities embraced by the decree are: Atalaia, Barra de São Miguel, Branquinha, Colônia Leopoldina, Coqueiro Seco, Flexeiras, Ibateguara, Jacuípe, Joaquim Gomes, Maragogi, Matriz de Camaragibe, Murici, Paulo Jacinto, Paripueira, Pilar, Quebrangulo, Rio Largo , São José da Laje, Santana do Mundaú, São Luís do Quitunde, São Miguel dos Milagres, União dos Palmares, Penedo, Marechal Deodoro, Cajueiro, Capela, Viçosa, São Miguel dos Campos and Satuba.

Across the state, the number of people affected by the rains exceeds 22,000. According to a bulletin released today by the Civil Defense, 2,756 people are homeless and 19,273 are displaced. One person died in Joaquim Gomes.

Bulletin released late Saturday afternoon by the Secretary of State for the Environment and Water Resources warns of continued rains in Alagoas during this Sunday, on the coast and in the areas of Mata and Baixo São Francisco.























