After a stupendous start to the Formula 1 season, in which the Spaniard positioned himself as the third force, behind thee Max Verstappen and Sergio “Checo” Pérez, the last race meant a bump in the expectations of Fernando Alonso. He was on six of the seven initial podiums, but right at the Spanish Grand Prix the local did not get on the stage, after finishing in seventh position. That and sixth from teammate Lance Stroll caused Aston Martin to drop to third in the Constructors’ Championship, behind Mercedes.

The British team took advantage of the rest week to apply its updates to the car with a view to Canadian Grand Prixfor which Alonso was optimistic.

(Mourning in cycling: Santiago Buitrago’s teammate died in the Tour of Switzerland)(Shakira exploded: reveals intimacies of Gerard Piqué and the tax trial)

What he said

“We have some improvements and our goal is to have a quiet weekend and score as many points as possible,” he told the team’s website. And he has some hope for this date: “The next appointment is Montreal, a historic Formula 1 circuit that I have good memories of. Last year, for example, I started second on the grid after a chaotic and soggy qualifying session. It may rain again this weekend, so we’ll keep an eye on the radar,” he maintained.

Beyond the recent setback in montmelo, Alonso drew considerable praise from Verstappen, the winner of that race and the broad leader of the drivers’ championship. Max named the Asturian over Pérez, his teammate at Red Bull, as the rival he would like to see win a date Formula 1.

“I like it. He is a real pilot. He deserves it. He never gives up; you can see it Many years have passed in which I had a car with which I was only in the middle zone, but it is an animal, and if you ask me about a driver I want to win a race from this year, it is Fernando”, declared the Dutchman. about the 2005 and 2006 world champion with Renault.

Regarding his own performance, Verstappen acknowledged that he does not see it as feasible for Red Bull to win all the grand prix of the year, as it has been happening so far: “I don’t think that is possible. If you look at it now, it seems realistic because of how fast the car is, but I think there was only one year where McLaren He stayed one race away, and before there were fewer than now. So I don’t see it as possible”, he alluded to the 1988 season, when the Brazilian Ayrton Senna (eight) and the Frenchman Alain Prost (seven) won 15 of the 16 competitions.

“Last year it was crazy, with fifteen wins, but the important thing was to win the championship,” Max concluded, mentioning the number of wins he, not the Austrian team, had out of 22 grands prix.

Verstappen was not the only figure of the category that pondered the work of Alonso; So did the Englishman Jenson Button, champion in 2009, who stood out to the Spaniard even above the Dutch thanks to his records in multiple disciplines. “Fernando did a phenomenal job. He left Formula 1, went to Le Mans and Daytona, won both… Le Mans, even twice. And at 40 years old, it has not lost any of its performance, ”he assessed, speaking to The Times, who established himself with Brawn GP, ​​driving that unattainable car in the first half of the year due to the discovery of the diffusers.

“There is a good chance that Max will go down in the history books as the best driver, but I am of the opinion that you cannot be the best driver in the world if you do not get out of the Formula 1 bubble,” stated the Briton.

(Who was Gino Mader, a cyclist who died tragically in the Tour of Switzerland?)