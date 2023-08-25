There is little sign of the expected rain today in Zandvoort. The drivers also keep it dry during the 2nd free practice. That does not prevent the two Australian drivers from flying out of the corner. Oscar Piastri goes out in Hugenholtz and hits the wall. Daniel Ricciardo sees this too late and parks him in the wall next to his compatriot.

Training resumes with just over half an hour to go. The two crashed cars are no longer on the track. Sainz takes the same shortcut like Verstappen in the 1st free practice, but he can also continue after raking the gravel. Furthermore, it will remain reasonably quiet during the 2nd free practice session of Zandvoort in 2023.

Max Verstappen is not completely satisfied with the car

Verstappen does not show the back of his tongue during the 2nd free practice. On the soft tires he stays behind Lando Norris with five minutes to go. Even if it only saves 0.023 seconds. Verstappen also says he is not satisfied with how the car behaves in the medium-speed corners. Yet he is faster than teammate Pérez, who continues to hang on P7.

Albon is close behind again with third place. Alonso does not have the same pace as in the 1st practice and is waiting for P10. At the last minute, Sainz misjudged one more corner, but now he can get back on track. This keeps the sequence unchanged. And so the top ten is a nice mix of teams. It could be an interesting podium battle on Sunday.

Results 2nd free practice in Zandvoort 2023

01. Norris

02. Verstappen

03. Albon

04.Hamilton

05. Tsunoda

06. Gasley

07. Perez

08. Stroll

09. Bottas

10. Alonso

What time does F1 start at Zandvoort?

Saturday

3rd free practice: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Qualification: 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM