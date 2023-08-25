The Pokemon Company announces the arrival of tons of bonuses to celebrate over 10 million downloads for Pokemon Sleep. In less than a month, the title for iOS and Android devices has managed to pass this very important milestone.

POKÉMON SLEEP CELEBRATES 10 MILLION DOWNLOADS In the game comes a gift to celebrate the milestone and a new event London, August 25, 2023. The Pokémon Company International today announced that Pokemon Sleepthe app that measures sleep in a fun way, has exceeded 10 million downloads worldwide since its release in late July 2023 for iOS and Android devices. Gifts to celebrate 10 million downloads

Once the distribution period has begun, gifts can be received by selecting Main Menu from the Home Screen and then tapping the Gift Box in the top right corner of the Menu screen. Gifts sent to the Gift Box must be collected within 90 days, after which they will be automatically deleted. The “Sweet Dream Day” event is coming to the game

The “Sweet Dream Day” event will be available in the game from Wednesday August 30th to Friday September 1st 2023. During this time, sleep power will be multiplied by 1.5 and on the night of the full moon (Thursday August 31st) it will be multiplied by 2. Players may be able to gather more Pokémon or discover rarer Sleep Styles due to increased Sleep Power. The “Sweet Dream Day” event will be held once a month for three days: the night of the full moon, the day before and the day after. To play a Pokemon Sleep, players must place their smart device or Pokémon GO Plus + near the pillow and then go to sleep. When they wake up, they can check their sleep measurement results, observe the sleeping patterns of Pokémon that have appeared, and assist in Professor Neroli’s sleep research by logging them into the Sonnodex. More information about Pokémon Sleep and the Pokémon GO Plus+ device can be found at Pokemon.it/Sleep.

Source: The Pokemon Company