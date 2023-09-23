Singapore’s disappointment now seems like a distant memory for Max Verstappen. undisputed leader of Formula 1 World Cup, The Dutchman will start from pole position on Sunday in the Japanese Grand Prix, where his Red Bull team could become world champion of constructors.

“It’s been an incredible weekend so far, especially in qualifying, it was really nice to drive the car,” said the Dutchman, a week after his discreet performance in Singapore, where he was only eleventh on the starting grid. This is the ninth pole this season for the double world champion, who is on his way to being crowned for the third consecutive time.

For the title

A new title that in no case will be secured this weekend since the numbers still leave a slim margin for their rivals to reach it in the overall World Cup.

But if the drivers’ title seems to fall sooner or later into the hands of ‘Mad Max’, the constructors’ title should not escape his team either, given that the dominance of the world champion team is overwhelming this season.

Last weekend, Red Bull already had a first mathematical option to achieve this, but it needed its two drivers to have finished in the first two places in the GP.

Max Verstappen finished in fifth position, and his teammate Sergio Perez He was eighth, ending the record series of ten consecutive victories for the first and 15 for Red Bull.

On the legendary route of Suzuki, The Austrian team (597 points) has a new match point to win the sixth title in its history.

To achieve this, it must surpass Mercedes (289 points) by at least one point at the finish line and not be surpassed by Ferrari (265) by more than 23 points.

