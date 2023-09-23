Pontiff spoke at a conference in Marseille; French President Emmanuel Macron was in the audience

Pope Francis called on European countries to unite to prevent the Mediterranean from becoming “the cemetery of dignity”, in reference to immigrants who die trying to reach Europe by boat across the sea. The statement was made in speech this Saturday (September 23, 2023) in Marseille (France). French President Emmanuel Macron was in the audience.

The pontiff was welcomed by Macron upon arriving for the closing ceremony of the “Mediterranean Encounters”. According to the Vatican Newsafter the speech, the 2 had “a private conversation, followed by the introduction of the president’s family and the exchange of gifts”.

O “Mediterranean Encounters” is a Catholic event that seeks to reinforce fraternity and exchange between the countries of the Mediterranean Sea.

“There is a cry of pain that resonates above all, and that is transforming the Mediterranean, the ‘mare nostrum’ [nosso mar, em português], from the cradle of civilization in the ‘mare mortuum’ [mar da morte, em português], the cemetery of dignity”, said Francisco, adding that “the muffled cry of migrant brothers and sisters”.

The Pope urged countries to listen “the screams of pain” arriving from North Africa and the Middle East. “How much we need this in the current situation, when outdated and belligerent nationalisms want to make the dream of the community of nations disappear”, stated the pontiff.

According to UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, the Mediterranean is one of the most active and dangerous immigration routes. More than 1,800 people have already been reported dead or missing along the route as of 2023.