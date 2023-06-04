Sunday, June 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Max Verstappen finds no rival and wins the Formula 1 Spanish GP

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Max Verstappen finds no rival and wins the Formula 1 Spanish GP


close

max verstappen

max verstappen

Photo:

Rodrigo Arangua. AFP

max verstappen

The Dutchman led the race from start to finish. His three-time championship seems almost doomed.

With excessive advantage, Dutchman Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Spanish GP this Sunday and came even closer to the three-time championship. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell made it 2-3, in a major improvement.

ADVANCE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

See also  F1 | A minute of silence for the Queen before FP1

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Max #Verstappen #finds #rival #wins #Formula #Spanish

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A world without history | FormulaPassion.it

A world without history | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result