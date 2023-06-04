In Barcelona, ​​Red Bull grabs the seventh seal in a Formula 1 World Championship that up to now has had no history. The absolute domination of the team of Verstappen and Perez is starting to get embarrassing. There is already talk of the championship “of the others”. From Serie A and Serie B. Of “fighting for the best possible result”, i.e. behind a Red Bull. In short, what many feared is incredibly (and tragically for the show) happening: Red Bull will win all the races of the season, other than McLaren’s record of 11 GPs won in 1988… A certainty that derives not so much from the fact that the English team has won all 7 championship races so far, but from “how” he did it. Embarrassing detachments from the chasing group and, above all, never any other team that has managed to worry Horner’s. Even on the race weekends in which Red Bull appeared “less perfect” than usual (see Monaco), then the bull’s stable demonstrated unrivaled superiority.

To understand the argument, just look at the merciless judgment of the bettors: the betting analysts Planetwin365 and William Hill agree in assigning a very low odds to the reigning champion, who sees the third title in a row at around 1.05. That is nothing. Amount that instead for the world cup hypothetically won by Perez reaches about 15 times the bet.

So Max’s sponsors start complaining (he immediately takes the lead and the cameras no longer show him) and the fans as well. To the point that Verstappen’s pure class was even booed (USA GP). Fernando Alonso explains the bad thing, as usual “When you win too much in a row you become a bit uncomfortable”. However, the person concerned is not upset: “I want to continue doing what I’m doing now – explained Verstappen in Spain – but it is clear that you need a good car. I don’t know how long it will last, but I hope I can win as many races as possible. I never thought about records, having fun in what you do also counts”. And given that, despite running alone, Verstappen is enjoying himself like crazy, the last, faint, hope for the other teams of winning at least one race also falls.

PS I started writing this piece after the first lap and I finished it on lap 27, when Verstappen was already 29 seconds ahead of Perez before the pit stop…