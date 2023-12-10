Max Verstappen indicates that he will no longer be on the F1 grid in ten years.

Time waits for no one is an old-fashioned adage that still applies today. In millions of years of evolution, everything that has ever been born, with the exception of us living at this moment, has also died. But…it takes a little longer these days. And if wealthy billionaires have their way, that trend is likely to continue. The investments in the holiest of holy grails, namely eternal life or eternal youth, are greater than ever. We all become a thousand,Nice.

In countless branches of top sport, the ultimate in human physical power, you see that thegoalpostsbe moved up a bit. In the past, as a 35-year-old you were usually really worn out playing football, basketball or handball. Nowadays you see people like Tom Brady and Lebron James excelling into their late 30s, or even into their mid 40s.

Formula 1 is a bit of an odd one out in that regard. Because the mechanics largely provide the necessary physical work, the drivers do not have to be tri-athletes. Nevertheless: Michael Schumacher put an end to the time when drivers were still puffing heavy cigarettes. And since then we have also seen that most drivers were past their peak at around 35. A bit like in other sports. Until…

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton arrived. Every two weeks they show that they have lost (almost) nothing of their sharpness and ability to drive fast. Maybe that little bit of magic has lost, but they are still among the top 5 best drivers in the field. Or maybe top 8 if you want to be negative. And that of course offers opportunities for our hero Max Verstappen.

Because although Max Emilian already has three titles, he is only 26 years old. It appeals to the imagination that Max could continue in the sport for at least another fifteen years. Will he go to ten titles or more? If you give Max the right car, it doesn't seem like a far-fetched dream at the moment but almost a given. However, Max has previously indicated that he does not want to continue for so long. And now he makes that even more concrete.

The Swiss BlickMax asked what Formula 1 will look like in ten years. MV1 then says that the sport will be greener and that petrol will probably disappear. But he also says that one thing is certain: he will no longer be on the grid!!1! Tell me it's not… like this:

Our hero indicates that he looks at things differently now than in 2021. Then he said 'everything after this is just a bonus'. Now Max says 'as long as I'm here and I get a fast car, why shouldn't I win?'. So the fire is still burning now. Yet Max apparently looks to the future with some reservation. He wants to focus mainly on guiding young (SIM) racing talent towards a career as a professional.

Whose deed.

