Max Eberl becomes Bayern Munich's new sports director. The 50-year-old has a contract until 2027 and will take office on March 1 as the successor to Hasan Salihamidzic, who was fired last May. The German soccer record champions announced this after a supervisory board meeting this Monday.

“I spent my entire childhood and youth at FC Bayern and in Munich, so it is something special for me to now return to the club where it all began in a new role,” said Eberl: “The job as sports director is a big challenge that I will tackle with a lot of respect and humility, but with even more anticipation.”

After Salihamidzic and Matthias Sammer (2012 to 2016), Eberl is only the third sports director in the Munich club's history. He was considered the preferred candidate of long-time Bayern patron Uli Hoeneß and, in addition to the search for a successor to coach Thomas Tuchel, is expected to drive change in the professional team.

FC Bayern is paying a rumored transfer fee of 4.5 million euros to his former club RB Leipzig for his former player. Before his job at the Saxons, Eberl worked successfully for Borussia Mönchengladbach for several years. In his youth, with the second team and with the professionals (one Bundesliga game) he wore the Bayern jersey for 15 years.