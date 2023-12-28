Mávila Huertas, writer of the book 'Pedro' in honor of the singer, was directing the RPP newscast live when she found out that the interpreter of 'Amor, yo te perished the faith' died. At this, she couldn't help but show her sadness and astonishment. She can even be heard with a somewhat broken voice.

What happened to Mávila Huertas?

Mávila Huertas was live when he had the difficult journalistic task of announcing the death of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz: “Let's change the subject, we have to tell you some very sad news, the RPP team has been able to confirm this information through police sources. Today at 6.55 am in his house in Miraflores our beloved Pedro Suárez Vértiz would have died of a heart attacksinger-songwriter, incomparable, prolific musician, founder of Arena Hash, a person interested in the development of his country,” he began by saying.

“It is difficult news to handle live“Pedro had been fighting a health problem and he had done it wonderfully with admirable strength,” she concluded quite heartfelt.

What was the last song by Pedro Suárez – Vértiz?

Pedro Suárez – Vértiz's last song was 'Love, I lost faith in you'', which was released in mid-October 2023. The lyrics say: “Love, I lost faith in you. I can't go back with you, I love you like no one else ever did. I'm sorry, I can't go back. I never imagined it, I “You said 'I've changed', I didn't listen to my friends and they saw how I cried.” And thanks to AI, the voice of the 'Un vino, una beer' singer could be heard in this long-awaited song, which, so far, has more than 246,000 views.

What illness did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz have?

The singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz He stayed away from the stage for many years. The last time he performed, he did not sing, but was honored at the concert'When you think about coming back', held at the National Stadium in Lima on October 18, 2014.

The reason that kept the Peruvian interpreter away was an illness called bulbar palsy which prevented him from speaking normally. This reason also caused her to have a bad time during the last times she tried to sing in different presentations.