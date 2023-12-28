Yilbert Ortega, a Venezuelan entrepreneur, has charted his path to success in the United Statesbecoming a millionaire. With his company, United Roofing & Exteriors LLC, he achieved great success and now told his story to seek to inspire others who think about making their way in the North American territory.

Initially, he worked in the automotive industry, but his real leap into entrepreneurship began when he entered the roofing industry, initially selling insurance. In an interview with Latin WeatherOrtega shared how he identified a need among Latino families in the U.S., realizing that many were unaware that insurance covered roof damage from storms.

The socially responsible company of Venezuelans in the US.

This discovery led him to found United Roofing in 2017, initially offering free inspection services to identify damage. In addition, Ortega helped Hispanics file claims and obtain up to $40,000 in valuation for their properties.

The Venezuelan businessman has evolved his business, now changing roofs and installing solar panels to contribute to energy savings and combat climate change. With a focus on innovation and environmental awareness, he projects substantial growth in the coming years, hoping to increase his revenue to ten times the current figure, which is US$5,000,000 in annual profits.

Discrimination was not an impediment to achieving his dream

Ortega faced challenges on his path to success, including discrimination for being a Latino person. However, this experience motivated him to establish his own business, Its first year in sales reached an impressive figure of US$1,000,000knocking on doors and proving that the American dream is achievable.

In addition to his financial success, Ortega advocates supporting other Hispanic businesses, recognizing the importance of supporting those who have had the courage to undertake and generate employment in the community.