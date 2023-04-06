The former American power forward died at the age of 57: the news was given by the club with which he also won the Coppa Italia
The sad news was given by Olimpia Milano, the club with which Cedric Henderson won the Scudetto and Coppa Italia in 1986: the American power forward, chosen in the NBA by Atlanta (with whom he played with little luck, as well as in Milwaukee ), died at the age of 57.
“The Olimpia Milano family is sad to learn of the death at the age of 57 in Marietta, Georgia, of our great Cedric Henderson, a loved and appreciated member of the team that won the 1985/86 Italian championship. Rip”, we read on the social profiles of the Milanese club. He also played in France, Australia and other American minor leagues.
April 6
