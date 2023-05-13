With a bright future, this is how Ansu Fati’s painted at the beginning of his career with Barcelona. However, fate has been cruel to the young Spaniard, as his short stint in football has been marked by a huge number of injuries that have slowed down the progression that the Catalans and the world of football in general expected him to have. In addition, he has not made the best medical decisions, opting for conservative treatments and surgeries.
This accumulation of factors have meant that this year Ansu Fati has spent the night with the Catalans. The player is not only a substitute, but within said role he usually adds very few minutes. Both the club and its representation team, including his family, recommend the young man to step aside and start from scratch. But, the ’10’ clings to the dream of fulfilling his love for the club, a position that Xavi himself could change in the following days.
From Spain they inform that in the following days, the coach will communicate directly to Ansu that it is not within his plans for the following year, for which he will recommend that he find accommodation within the summer market. And it is that in case of continuing within the ranks of Barcelona, it will be a fact that Xavi will not give minutes to the 20-year-old, who could lose another sporting year. Beyond the coach’s advice, the final decision is in the hands of the Blaugrana player.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Xavis #recommendation #Ansu #Fati #future #Barcelona
Leave a Reply