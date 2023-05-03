Professionals in this field have begun marketing their services on social media to candidates for these benefits, which are scheduled to take place on the 13th of May.

Moussa Labbat, a Mauritanian residing in the Kingdom of Morocco, returned to Nouakchott at the beginning of last month in order to offer his services during this season, during which the production market usually flourishes.

Moussa entered the field of media production 12 years ago, and now has his own equipment, to work independently, after years of experience in production institutions.

Moussa told Sky News Arabia, “The production market has flourished during the current election campaign, and the demand for the image has increased compared to previous campaigns.”

Moussa explains that the candidates “have recently begun to care more about image quality and professional angles, unlike in previous seasons.”

In his speech, Musa pointed out that the media production market in Mauritania “has not recovered from the remnants of the Corona virus pandemic, despite the great movement that it is currently witnessing, compared to other seasons, the financial return during the past years remains more compared to this season, as a result of the consequences of the global pandemic. “

Newcomers to this field rejoiced during this campaign, like Lamin Dando, who entered this field in 2018.

Lamine worked for several local institutions, and now has his own production equipment.

In his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Lamin points out that “the production market has changed its financial situation, after owning special equipment, through which it provides several services, in different seasons, in addition to receiving salaries from some institutions.”

With regard to the ongoing electoral campaign, Lamin affirmed, “Its financial returns were greater than the last time, given that the latter came after gaining experience in the field and having many relationships, thanks to which he was able to provide many services to the participants in these entitlements.”

Lamin believes that the “production market is fruitful and can accommodate everyone, but it needs care from the concerned authorities, as well as training for those working in this field.”

An investment in media production

The services of the media production market in Mauritania during the election campaign revolve around image, video, and designs. This season has encouraged many young people to invest in production, especially since Mauritania is also on the verge of presidential elections next year.

Mohamed Ould Mohamedi, recently established his own production company, after 13 years working in the audiovisual field.

Weld Mohammadi’s company conducted many photo sessions for the candidates, in addition to covering the campaigns, yet he is not satisfied with the financial returns, despite the movement.

Muhammad told “Sky News Arabia”: “There is a great recovery in the production market during the election campaign, and I have many customers, and yet I did not achieve the hope, given that most of those I dealt with complain about difficult conditions.

But what distinguishes this campaign is that I work for my own account, provide my services, and have clients, unlike the previous seasons, during which I was a worker in a local media organization.

It is true that I did not achieve what I aspired to, but I am in a good position, because I work for my own project.”

irregular market

Despite the great movement that the production market is currently witnessing, its lack of organization remains a worrying concern for some activists in this field, and the lack of distinction in the quality of content and equipment is, in turn, a source of concern for some, according to Wissam Al-Mad, who entered the field more than 10 years ago.

Wissam currently works for some institutions, and he also performs some special services, relying on renting equipment.

Wissam told Sky News Arabia: “The production market has flourished during this election campaign, compared to previous seasons.”

I rent the equipment for 30,000 ounces, or about $100, and by providing some services to some candidates, I earn about 150,000 ounces, or more than 400 dollars. However, the production market requires discipline and regulation.

Wissam explains that the newcomers to this market “made it chaotic in terms of prices, especially since some candidates sometimes do not care about quality.”

Wissam pointed out in his speech that “before the start of the campaign, he obtained a project worth 300,000 ounces, or more than 800 dollars,” but the agreement with him was canceled after the second party received an amount of 50,000 ounces, or 144 dollars, for the completion of the aforementioned project by a newcomer on this field.

The election seasons in Mauritania constitute a great opportunity for the production market to recover.

But benefiting greatly from it requires extensive relationships and great experience, in light of its lack of organization, according to its professionals who spoke to Sky News Arabia.