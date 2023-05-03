Twenty years ago, they probably never would have believed that primal American trucks from Peterbilt and Kenworth would one day be supplied with sustainable powertrains from the Japanese Toyota. But these are crazy times in the car world and the first torpedo trucks with hydrogen powertrains from Toyota will appear next year.

Peterbilt and Kenworth are part of the American company PACCAR. The Dutch DAF is also owned by that. PACCAR knocked on Toyota’s door a few years ago for a cup of hydrogen and it clicked between the two. The two companies have been testing hydrogen trucks for several years (that’s the photo above), and now it’s time to start selling the trucks.

Kenworth and Peterbilt hydrogen trucks | Photo: © PACCAR

Two existing models are used for the hydrogen trucks. Kenworth advances the T680 and Peterbilt the 579. These trucks will be fitted with a fuel cell from Toyota. This unit converts hydrogen into electricity and the drive ultimately comes from two electric motors that together produce 437 hp.

How far can a hydrogen truck from Kenworth drive?

If you fill the Kenworth T680 completely with 60 kilos of hydrogen, the truck can drive more than 720 kilometers. With such a range, you don’t need a huge number of filling stations for hydrogen, but you do need good planning. The top speed is 110 km/h and the powertrain must be able to move 37,000 kilos. It is not yet known what the trucks will cost exactly.

And what is DAF doing?

DAF is part of PACCAR, but will not be launching a hydrogen truck with a fuel cell for the time being. The Dutch truck brand is currently investigating the applications of combustion engines that run on hydrogen.

“Compared to the fuel cell, the option with an internal combustion engine does not require a large energy storage system. Other advantages are the lower cooling capacity required and less stringent requirements for the purity of the hydrogen,’ says DAF about this development. It also seems that diesel engines are relatively easy to convert.