Mauricio Pellegrino, new coach of Cádiz

Mauricio Pellegrino has become the new coach of Cádiz. This was confirmed by the Andalusian club in a statement. A coach with experience in teams such as Valencia, Alavés and Leganés returns to the League. He took the Basque team to the final of the Copa del Rey in 2017, which they lost to Barcelona. The Argentine was free after training at the Universidad de Chile. He signs for the remainder of the season and will renew if he manages to keep the Andalusian team in the First Division.

At 52 years old, the coach also had experience in the Premier at Southampton in the 2017-18 season. As a footballer, Pellegrino was an elegant centre-back who, after starting his career at Vélez Sarsfield, signed for Barcelona in 1998. After winning the League and the Cup with the Catalan team, he developed a very fruitful career at Valencia from 1999 to 2005. period of glory for the Valencian team, where they won two Leagues and a UEFA Cup, in addition to playing in two Champions League finals. Later, he played for Liverpool, with whom he did win the Champions League in 2005 before retiring a year later at Alavés.

Pellegrino signs for Cádiz with the complicated mission of saving the Andalusian team from the threat of relegation. The Andalusian team dismissed Sergio González after a very negative streak. Sergio's group has only achieved 8 points and 10 goals in the last 17 days (8 draws and 9 losses). Cádiz has not won a game since September 1 (3-1 against Villarreal). So, the team showed signs of identity that made it compete. This 2024, however, Cádiz has not been competitive against Granada (2-0), against Valencia (1-4) and now Alavés (1-0).

The Argentine coach cut his teeth on the bench as Rafael Benítez's assistant at Liverpool and Inter Milan, and then began his career at Estudiantes and Independiente in Argentina. Known in football as El Flaco, in Barcelona they made him change that nickname, which belonged to Johan Cruyff. His philosophy as a coach draws from the sources of Marcelo Bielsa and Louis Van Gaal, from whom he learned the importance of organizing football teams. Later, his ideas were enriched by his work alongside Rafael Benítez, with whom he now reunites in the League. Benítez is the coach of Celta.

Sergio González said goodbye in tears last Monday after two years at Cádiz. Pellegrino will make his debut next Sunday at Nuevo Mirandilla, hosting Athletic Club (4:15 p.m.).

