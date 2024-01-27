After four divorces, Mauricio Diez Canseco He doesn't give up and wants to fall in love again. His desire is such that he will not be satisfied with just starting a romance, but he seeks to reach the altar for the fifth time. In an interview with a local media, he talked about what he looks for in a woman and what his relationship with his ex-partners is like. In addition, Mauricio did not rule out bringing a seventh child into the world despite having had a vasectomy. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Mauricio Diez Canseco say about remarrying?

The popular 'Brad Pizza' He assured that he has not yet found true love and that he is excited to start a relationship that will last until marriage. He also pointed out that she is a person who lives each love as if it were her first, and that in each of her relationships she has been very happy.

“Maybe it's also like someone told me: Mauricio you still haven't found true love. Now I confess that I want to get married again (…) I see that there are people's relationships that last years and there are people that last only days, weeks. I tell you, because of the beautiful and wonderful relationships I have had, that I have been very happy in all of them,” he told Trome.

Lisandra Lizama was the last wife of Mauricio Diez Canseco. Photo: Instagram / Mauricio Diez Canseco

What did Mauricio Diez Canseco say about his ex-partners?

Let us remember that the next driver of 'Talent hunter' He has six children from his previous relationships: Daysi Ontaneda, Paula Marijuan and Antonella de Groot. Regarding them, she only had words of praise to share her paternity:

“Paulita has always been a great mother and a working machine. Daisy (Ontaneda) is super sweet, loving, I'm not saying that Paula hasn't been, a supermom just like Paula. In fact, I have great memories of all of them. I am very lucky to have met them, to have crossed their paths, even if it was for a short time. I was with Daisy for 10 years, 5 years first and then with playoffs for 5 more years. With Paulita 6 years old, with Antonella 4 years old, with Cami's mother 10 years old,” he declared to the same medium.

Mauricio Diez Canseco and Daysi Ontaneda maintain a cordial relationship as parents. Photo: Instagram / Daysi Ontaneda

Does Mauricio Diez Canseco want to have another child?

The owner of Rústica notes that he has undergone a vasectomy; However, he said that he keeps his sperm frozen in case he decides to have another child. In fact, he assures that if the next woman he starts a relationship with wants to be a mother, and he feels that she is the love of his life, he will do everything to make this possible.

“Now I can't have another child, because I had a vasectomy, but I have my 'bugs' in a liquid that keeps the sperm alive. If my next commitment, “The love of my life tells me, I'm ready to hang up my gloves, and I'm convinced, we're going for our seventh puppy,” he pointed.

