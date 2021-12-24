This Thursday, December 23, a new edition of I am, great international battles, where Mauri Stern was once again one of the protagonists. The Mexican copycat harshly criticized the copycat from Prince royce after facing the one of Dyango during direct duels in search of being crowned as a consecrated person.

It all started when Peter Pizarro came to the program looking to challenge the contestant who imitates the Spanish artist. Pizarro was well characterized and interpreted “Inconditional” and “Darte un beso”, two of the most representative songs of the bachatero.

Prince Royce gives a rose to Katia Palma and Janick Maceta

At the end of his presentation, the Prince Royce impersonator presented a rose to Katia Palma and Janick Flowerpot, detail that did not like at all Mauri stern. The Mexican commented briefly on said gesture and implied that the participants now seek to “solve everything with little flowers.”

This was only the harbinger for what was to come later, as the ex-Magneto waited for Dyango’s introduction to lash out at Royce. The jury did not save anything and assured that the artist is not prepared for the program. He also indicated that the public does not deserve such a performance.

Mauri Stern lashes out at Prince Royce impersonator

“Really that’s how I am and I am, Peter, which gives me courage … Then they tell me that I humiliate them, but I don’t, you decide to come like this, you come alone, with the character not prepared, out of tune, without the bell Without the characterization and we want to solve it with some little flowers, sorry, but it gives me courage ”, he began.

“I do not want to humiliate you, but you are not prepared, you have to know how to choose when you are and when you are not. When you are not prepared, since you arrive with those nerves, it is seen that you are going to crash with a great champion. It is not fair to the people of I am, it is not fair to the public, “he added.

As expected, Dyango was once again crowned a consecrated man after winning his duel. For her part, Katia Palma asked Peter Pizarro to return later, but characterized as another artist.