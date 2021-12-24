Home page politics

Said recently that he wanted advice on the subject of entry restrictions: Joe Biden. © Patrick Semansky / AP / dpa

The new Coronavirus variant Omikron is already dominant in the USA. According to reports, the entry restrictions imposed on countries in southern Africa are now to be lifted.

Washington – According to the media, the entry restrictions imposed by the US government on countries in southern Africa because of Omikron are to be lifted.

On the one hand, there is now more knowledge about Omikron, on the other hand, the new variant of the corona virus is now also dominant in the USA, the broadcaster CNN quoted an official from the White House.

The restrictions are due to drop on December 31st. The move comes as no surprise. US President Joe Biden had already said a few days ago that he wanted to consult on the subject. The restrictions were originally introduced to buy time before Omikron spreads in the United States. But that happened long ago, so Biden.

Omikron was first detected in southern Africa at the end of November. To slow the spread, the US government then imposed strict restrictions on entry from several countries in southern Africa, including South Africa and Zimbabwe. The only exceptions were US citizens and a few other groups, such as diplomats. The African states concerned criticized the restrictions, some fiercely. The value of such country-specific travel restrictions is greatest at the start of an outbreak, said the senior White House official. dpa