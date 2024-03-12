Five months after the death of actor Matthew Perry, on October 28, 2023, at age 54, details of his will and estate have been revealed. A series of documents obtained by various American media, such as People either PageSixreveal that the protagonist of Friends named her friend Lisa Ferguson and producer Robin Ruzan as executors of her estate, in addition to those responsible for the execution of the trust of one million dollars (about 915,350 euros at the current exchange rate) of a fund called Alvy Singer Living Trust, which the actor named after Woody Allen's character in the film Annie Hall. As detailed Page Six, the interpreter had $1,030,000 in personal assets “which are not limited to jewelry, furniture and belongings, works of art and automobiles.” This will, signed in 2009, names his father, John Perry, her mother, Suzanne Morrison, her half-sister, Caitlin Morrison, and her ex-girlfriend, Rachel Dunn, as beneficiaries. his inheritance. One of the most striking details of the will is that the popular interpreter indicated that any children he had would not have the right to access his estate, although he never had them.

Ferguson will appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on April 10 for a hearing on the will, but Ruzan, executive producer of Better Things or the program Celebrity Liarin which Perry participated—and the ex-wife of fellow actor Mike Myers—chose not to co-execute the trust on March 4.

Actor Matthew Perry was found dead in his home. The Los Angeles (California) police found him drowned in his jacuzzi And already at that time, and due to his long history of addictions, there was speculation as to whether his death could have been the result of an overdose. On December 15, 2023, his autopsy confirmed these suspicions: he died from the effects caused by ketamine, a drug consumed for therapeutic purposes and also recreationally. Authorities believe the drugs caused him to drown. “The death has been classified as accidental,” the coroner indicated in the document. The coroner also stated that he had been sober for 19 months. The actor had long been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, a drug used in therapeutic treatments and approved since 1970 by the FDA, the regulator of medical products and foods in the United States. Since 2019 it can be found in a nasal spray known as Spravato and is administered in hundreds of clinics across the country. The protagonist of Friends He consumed it to combat depression and anxiety. Perry's last therapy was a week and a half before her death, according to the report.

The actor had been very open when talking about his past addictions, which he acknowledged more than a decade ago. In 2013, in an article in the magazine Peoplealready opened up about his abuse of alcohol and Vicodin, a powerful painkiller derived from an opiate that a doctor had prescribed for him after a jet ski accident in 1997. However, his biggest confession came through his memoirs , published in 2022 and titled Friends, lovers and that so terrible, where he related that at the moment of greatest success of the series that made him world famous, he used to consume 55 Vicodin pills a day.

Just six days after his death, his family and some of his loved ones launched a charitable foundation that bears his name and that aims to help people who have the same addiction problems that the actor faced, since was born with the goal of “identifying addiction as a disease, addressing the stigmas that prevent people from seeking and accessing care, and fiercely advocating for better and more equitable treatment,” as detailed on their website.

Perry's death was a shock both for his loved ones and colleagues and for his fans. His co-stars in Friends, the actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox, were undoubtedly some of the most affected by the sad news, and all of them wrote emotional farewells through their social networks in which they stressed that for what Perry will always be remembered for: “He made us all laugh. Laugh and cry and laugh again.”