The Massa case

Felipe Massa he had announced it and he did it: he decided to take the FIA, FOM and Bernie Ecclestone to court to be compensated for the world championship 2008. The Brazilian will look to capitalize on Ecclestone's statements last year, in which he confirmed that the FIA ​​and F1 were aware of the scandal but decided not to act.

Frentzen jokes

One comment, among the many that have appeared on social networks in recent hours, has not gone unnoticed. Heinz-Harald Frentzenon X indeed it has joked on the topic: “I believe that Jacques used illegal petrol in '97 and so I too am looking for a lawyer. For those who don't think it's funny, I clarify that I used the same fuel as Jacques and I officially finished second in the world championship.”. The year in question is that of the Jerez duel between Villeneuve and Schumacher, which gave the Canadian his only world title and which caused the German to be disqualified from the championship for an unsportsmanlike maneuver, thus putting Frentzen in second place.

The former Williams driver then clarified: “To be serious, I believe that the sport we love is beautiful as it was intended. Traditional rules state that 2 hours after the official results are confirmed, there is no room to appeal. It's that simple. F1 is here to be entertainment, or at least that was the job description I did when I entered a foreign country…”.