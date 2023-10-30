Following the news of the death of actor Matthew Perry, His fans in New York have paid tribute to him in the iconic building that served as the facade for the series Friends. There his followers have left floral decorations, candles and letters in memory of the actor who gave life to Chandler Bing.

Since the news of Matthew Perry’s death was announced, the “building Friends“, as is known the apartment tower located at Bedford St. and Grove St., in the West Villagein New York, became a meeting point for the actor’s followers.

Yes ok Friendswhose first episode aired in 1994, was almost entirely recorded in the studio, the New York building served as the facade of the building in which Monica Geller and Rachel Green’s apartment was located, as well as that of Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing. Although, eventually other characters like Ross Geller and Phoebe Buffay also lived there.

Although in the series, the Central Perk cafe was located below Monica’s building, in reality, there is a restaurant, called Little Owl, run by chef Joe Campanaro. In the corner of the place, An iron lantern has served as a meeting point for those who leave flowers in memory of the actor.

The actor's fans left dozens of flower arrangements with touching messages at the "Friends building."

“The time we all lost a friend”: a message for Matthew Perry

Among the arrangements in memory of Matthew Perry, some of his followers have taken on the task of sharing moving stories about how important the actor was to them and the impact that the character Chandler Bing had on their lives. Among them, it reads “the one where we all lost a friend”, referring to the titles of the episodes of the series and the sad void left by the death of the actor.

“Thank you, Matty, for making me feel peace and joy, from school to my mid-30s, even when you didn’t feel that way. Your impact is immeasurable. You were and always will be a friend to so many strangers who grew up being comforted by you. Thank you for being there for us”says one of the emotional messages that summarizes how the series’ followers feel about the loss of Matthew Perry.