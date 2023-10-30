HANDS TO WORK 👀

Cruz Azul is already working on finding a new coach for the next tournament, Mediotiempo assures from Toque Filtrado.

🚂 Although many are positioned as candidates, Diego Cocca and Ignacio Ambriz sound like quite viable options for the machine and its resurgence. pic.twitter.com/r8Z1qfQkS4

