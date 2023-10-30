Although it is not impossible, the reality is that it seems difficult for the Cruz Azul team to sneak into the playoff zone. It is true that those from La Noria depend on themselves, which is an extra to reach the goal, but the calendar that lies ahead is not easy at all. Therefore, elimination seems more viable than classification, something that they are aware of at the management level and that has them already planning the next tournament.
Those from the country’s capital are expected to shake up the national market, both in the signing of players and a coach. In fact, the first step in the race will be to specify the arrival of a strategist with the sports integers and the trajectory to put order within the club and be able to get the machine out of the swamp in which it has been submerged for a long time. Today in the cement company’s Cooperative they have two important names on the table, Diego Cocca and Ignacio Ambriz.
In the case of Cocca, there have already been the first approaches with the technician’s entourage and the coach is interested in taking the team, waiting for the project and budget to be presented to him. For its part, hours after Ambriz was fired from Toluca, the machine’s management did not waste a single second and put ‘nacho’ as a real option, despite the fact that at the moment there are no polls. The Mexican option gains weight after running out of options to take the Costa Rican National Team.
#Ambriz #Cocca #strong #names #technical #direction #Cruz #Azul