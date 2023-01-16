Matteo Messina Denaro (right), arrested by the ‘Carabinieri’ in his native Sicily after 30 years in search and capture. / efe

The historic bloodthirsty mafia in Italy has suffered its hardest blow this morning after the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, the most wanted capo by the transalpine authorities for thirty years. The 60-year-old mafia boss was admitted to the day hospital of a private clinic in Palermo and was captured while having breakfast in a nearby bar, presumably before undergoing routine cancer treatment. Other versions suggest that the arrest has already been made inside the clinic. He has not put up any resistance to the carabinieri. He has simply turned himself in and has now been transferred to a detention center not disclosed by the Police.

The first information indicates that the security forces had detected the capo as a patient at the center, where he underwent periodic controls. This Sunday night, several dozen agents were located around the clinic and even infiltrated inside in the event that Messina tried to escape or put up resistance.

Messina Denaro is considered the last great boss of the Cosa Nostra. He had therefore fulfilled his dream of being the ‘number one’ of the Italian mafia since he began to commit his first crimes decades ago. His record paints him as a brutal individual. He is accused of fifty murders, as well as the commission of the worst attacks that occurred in the country during the ultraviolent 80s and 90s, when the mafia unleashed a true wave of terror that, among other things, claimed the lives of judges Falcone and Borsellino. The list of Messina’s victims is very long and includes the children and partners of his rivals, regardless of whether they were children or pregnant women.

Already harassed by police accusations, the capo disappeared during a vacation in Tuscany in 1993. Since then he has remained hidden from the Justice and the security forces, who have persecuted him ever since until making his capture an obsession. In these three decades, the boss has managed to erase all traces of him, to the point that he has never met his daughter. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has declared his arrest “a great victory for the state.”