Many of the fans of the beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson They would like to meet her and they would believe that it would be a real dream to be able to kiss her. But that experience was apparently not at all dreamy for actor Matt Damon, who even says that kissing the actress was “horrible and hell”.

Regarding the premiere of the most recent film ‘oppenheimer‘, in which Matt Damon plays Lieutenant ‘Leslie Groves Jr’, he and actress Emily Blunt, who is also part of the film’s cast, participated in a dynamic for LadBible where they were asked to reveal to a colleague in the art world that they have bad breath.

In this game is where Matt Damon recalled when he starred with Scarlett Johansson in the comedy-romance film ‘We Bought a Zoo‘ premiered in 2011. The 52-year-old actor explained that during the filming of the film he and the actress believed that their romantic scenes were over so they went to eat something.

Matt Damon says why his worst kiss was with Scarlett Johansson/ Photo: Capture.

Johansson that occasion chose for lunch a onion sandwich, which at first seemed like a good option until they had to return to the recording set to find that the director wanted to take one more shot of them kissing. That is why Matt joked that kissing the actress from the Marvel Universe was “hell”.

“Can you imagine how horrible that was for me? We went to eat and both she and I thought the recording was over. She had an onion sandwich for lunch and when she came back, Cameron Crowe had the camera set up and it was a close up of the kiss, and she’s like, ‘Oh shit, I literally just ate an onion sandwich!’” Damon confessed.

Matt Damon reveals why kissing Scarlett Johansson was “horrible” and “hell”/ Photo: Capture YouTube.

As is to be expected, the scene had to be carried out, like the good professionals they are, but Scarlett Johansson’s onion breath was remembered by Matt Damon during the rest of the filming of that day and even many years later when he told this anecdote in the promotion of his new film ‘oppenheimer‘.

It should be noted that a point in favor of the famous interpreter of ‘Black Widow’ is that apparently her ‘hellish and horrible’ bad breath It was caused solely by the onion sandwich and is not an ongoing problem that I have. However, his anecdote will now endure thanks to the fact that it was shared by Damon.

